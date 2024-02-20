Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Mumbai: Maratha Quota Gets Nod in Maharashtra Cabinet

Maratha quota gets nod in Maharashtra Cabinet. Ten percent reservation will be given to Maratha community in education and Government jobs.

Digital Desk
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
Mumbai: Maratha Quota Gets Nod in Maharashtra Cabinet | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Maratha quota gets nod in Maharashtra Cabinet. Ten percent reservation will be given to Maratha community in education and Govt jobs. 

Cabinet accepted state backward commission report proposing 10% quota for Marathas

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

10 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

11 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

11 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

11 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

12 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

12 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

12 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

12 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

17 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

18 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

18 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

19 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Namma Metro Services Partially Affected on Purple Line Due to Tech Snag

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. India Young Professional Scheme: Application for First Ballot Begins

    World19 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: Maratha Quota Gets Nod in Maharashtra Cabinet

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Be Ready to Pay This Much Fine You If You Block Ambulances in Gurugram

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. MNS-BJP Alliance: When Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar Met

    Politics News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo