Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:10 IST
Mumbai: Maratha Quota Gets Nod in Maharashtra Cabinet
Maratha quota gets nod in Maharashtra Cabinet. Ten percent reservation will be given to Maratha community in education and Government jobs.
Mumbai: Maratha Quota Gets Nod in Maharashtra Cabinet | Image:Republic TV
Cabinet accepted state backward commission report proposing 10% quota for Marathas
Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:10 IST
