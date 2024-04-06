Advertisement

Mumbai: There will be a mega block on Sunday, April 7, in the local trains in Mumbai, affecting the four major lines of the Indian Railways within the megapolis. The local trains on the Western Line, Central Line, Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour Line will be hit due to the mega block this Sunday. There will be no mega block on the Uran Line.

The Mumbai local train services undergo maintenance every weekend as part of the mega block, and hence trains run for a limited time every Sunday of the month unless specified.

What are the Mumbai Local Train Timings for Sunday, April 7 During the Mega Block?

Here are the Mumbai Local Trains Timings for Sunday, April 7, 2024, according to the different local train lines:

Mumbai Local Central Line

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

Mumbai Local Harbour Line

Mahim-Andheri Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm.

Mumbai Local Trans-Harbour Line

Only Thane-Vashi/Nerul will be operational from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Mumbai Local Western Line

Palghar-Dahanu Up and Down Lines from 10.00 am to 10.50 am.

Uran Line

It is to be noted that there will be NO MEGA BLOCK on the Uran Line in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.