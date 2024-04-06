×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Is There a Mumbai Mega Block This Sunday? Check Local Train Timings For April 7

The local train timings in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, April 7, on the Central, Harbour, Trans-harbour and Western Line of the Indian Railways.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Mumbai mega block
Mumbai Mega Block on April 7 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: There will be a mega block on Sunday, April 7, in the local trains in Mumbai, affecting the four major lines of the Indian Railways within the megapolis. The local trains on the Western Line, Central Line, Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour Line will be hit due to the mega block this Sunday. There will be no mega block on the Uran Line.

The Mumbai local train services undergo maintenance every weekend as part of the mega block, and hence trains run for a limited time every Sunday of the month unless specified.

Advertisement

What are the Mumbai Local Train Timings for Sunday, April 7 During the Mega Block?

Here are the Mumbai Local Trains Timings for Sunday, April 7, 2024, according to the different local train lines:

Advertisement

Mumbai Local Central Line

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

Advertisement

Mumbai Local Harbour Line

Mahim-Andheri Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm.

Advertisement

Mumbai Local Trans-Harbour Line

Only Thane-Vashi/Nerul will be operational from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Advertisement

Mumbai Local Western Line

Palghar-Dahanu Up and Down Lines from 10.00 am to 10.50 am.

Advertisement

Uran Line

It is to be noted that there will be NO MEGA BLOCK on the Uran Line in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

a few seconds ago
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Next

a few seconds ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

a minute ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

4 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

8 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

10 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

20 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

20 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

21 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

34 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

39 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

43 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral

Anand Mahindra Offers Job

an hour ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Dam Breaks in Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo