Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:19 IST
Is There a Mumbai Mega Block This Sunday? Check Local Train Timings For April 7
The local train timings in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, April 7, on the Central, Harbour, Trans-harbour and Western Line of the Indian Railways.
Mumbai: There will be a mega block on Sunday, April 7, in the local trains in Mumbai, affecting the four major lines of the Indian Railways within the megapolis. The local trains on the Western Line, Central Line, Harbour Line and Trans-Harbour Line will be hit due to the mega block this Sunday. There will be no mega block on the Uran Line.
The Mumbai local train services undergo maintenance every weekend as part of the mega block, and hence trains run for a limited time every Sunday of the month unless specified.
What are the Mumbai Local Train Timings for Sunday, April 7 During the Mega Block?
Here are the Mumbai Local Trains Timings for Sunday, April 7, 2024, according to the different local train lines:
Mumbai Local Central Line
Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.
Mumbai Local Harbour Line
Mahim-Andheri Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm.
Mumbai Local Trans-Harbour Line
Only Thane-Vashi/Nerul will be operational from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.
Mumbai Local Western Line
Palghar-Dahanu Up and Down Lines from 10.00 am to 10.50 am.
Uran Line
It is to be noted that there will be NO MEGA BLOCK on the Uran Line in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.
