Mumbai: The mega block on Mumbai local trains on Sunday, March 31, will affect four major lines of the railway system. This Sunday, the Western, Central, Harbour and Trans-Harbour Lines will be hit due to the mega block.

The Mumbai local train services on certain lines are affected on almost every Sunday of the month, unless specified. This Sunday, on Easter, citizens will face some limitations in commuting via the Mumbai local.

What are the Mumbai Mega Block Timings for Sunday, March 31?

Here are the Mumbai Mega Block Timings for Sunday, March 31, 2024, according to the different local train lines, as mentioned on the m-indicator app:

Mumbai Local Western Line

Churchgate–Mumbai Central Up and Down Fast Lines from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm.

Mumbai Local Central Line

Matunga–Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines from 11.05 am to 3.35 pm.

Mumbai Local Harbour Line

Vashi–Panvel Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

Mumbai Local Trans-Harbour Line

Only Thane–Vashi/Nerul will be operational from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

Uran Line

It is to be noted that there will be NO MEGA BLOCK on the Uran Line in Mumbai on Sunday, March 31.

The Mumbai mega block on Sunday takes place due to maintenance carried out by the railways.