Mumbai: There is a good news for Mumbai commuters. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday declared that they have floated a tender for the extension of Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan to Navi Mumbai's Taloja area).

An MMRDA statement said that considering the population, development ad employment growth in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the MMRDA completed a comprehensive transport study in the year 2008 after entirely studying the required transport network.

The statement further said that MMRDA considered the growing population of Kalyan-Dombivali and surrounding development, the development plan of 27 villages, the Kalyan Development Center and area of NAINA and the urgency of linking Kalyan-Dombivali with Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MRPDA) Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) metro line is proposed to be extended from Kalyan to Taloja (via Dombivli), as per the statement.

The tender for the appointment of a construction contractor has been released and the process of appointment is in progress, the MMRDA further stated.

The agency stated in a media release that the extension was designed to improve connectivity and promote growth in the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Kalyan-Dombivli regions. The extension project, which has 19 stations and a total length of 22.173 km, is anticipated to be finished by October 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs5,865 crores, according to the agency.

How Will Extension of Metro Line 12 Will Benefit the Commuters and environment?

There is an urgent need for improved transportation infrastructure to support the regions' broadening population and development.

The extension will link Metro Route 12 to the current Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan and Navi Mumbai metro lines, resulting in a circular route that connects Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai.

The project will save upto 45 minutes of travel time of those travelling between Kalyan and Taloja.

The project will boost commercial and real estate development around metro stations and create jobs and boost economic growth by attracting investments.

The extension will decrease traffic congestion and air pollution by urging commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

The agency also stated that as commuters will switch to using the metro, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are likely to fall, enhancing the air quality and public health.

"As this route passes through CIDCO and MIDC areas, these areas will have scope for future progress. The objective of this route is to speed up the development works of the city of Mumbai and the areas covered by it. As this route will be connected with 13 other routes and the Navi Mumbai Metro, it will be easy to travel anywhere from Taloja to South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, and Virar via the metro network," the agency said in the press statement.

The MMRDA said that they have appointed SYSTRA S.A- DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH has been appointed as general consultant to supervise the construction and system works of Metro Line 12 on September 7, 2022. They further stated that M/s. LKT Engineering Consultant Ltd in a joint venture with M/s. Enia Design Pvt. Ltd was appointed as the Detailed Concept Consultant (DDC).