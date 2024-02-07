Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police in Thane district on Monday booked a mob of 50-60 persons for allegedly assaulting a man who was part of a procession on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said.

The incident occured when a group of 10-12 people in motorcycle and cars took out a rally on Sunday night on Lodhi Road of Mira Bhayander, chanting slogans of Lord Ram. Another group objected to firecrackers being burst during the rally and a scuffle soon broke out between the two groups.

The mob vandalised the car with stones and sticks, a victim of the attack said in his complaint to Naya Nagar police station. "A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered against a mob of 50-60 persons. Further probe is underway," the official added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there will be "zero tolerance" against anyone who tried to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

Fadnavis said that he took detailed information about what had occurred in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender. "Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved too," Fadnavis said.



