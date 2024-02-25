English
Updated April 21st, 2022 at 20:23 IST

Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.12 cr

Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.12 cr

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth over Rs 1.12 crore in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, Nigerian national Victor Ogbona alias Cyukvuneneyu was caught when he reached to deliver the contraband near Tipu Sultan Garden in Malwani area on Wednesday, an official said.

The police recovered 750 gm of mephedrone, valued at over Rs 1.12 crore from five plastic bags, he said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added. PTI ZA ARU ARU

Published April 21st, 2022 at 20:23 IST

