Mumbai: Pivotal Sion Road Bridge Closes Tomorrow. Check Traffic Diversion Details

Mumbai: When the vital Sion RoB, which essentially connects the eastern and western suburbs, was closed, drivers and experts disagreed on how much traffic congestion would result. The Mumbai Traffic Police claim they are prepared to take action with the least amount of disruption.

Traffic wardens will be stationed at every route where the Sion RoB load is anticipated, according to police sources.

In order to get to their destinations, drivers can take one of three primary detour routes rather than Sion RoB:

Santacruz-Chembur Link Road via Kurla, which joins the Eastern Express Highway Sion Hospital road via the Sulochana Shetty Marg that connects to Dr BA Road to Kumbharwada in Dharavi Chunabhatti-Bandra Kurla Complex Connector (no 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers allowed)

These routes are home to several traffic divisions, such as Mahim, Matunga, Chunabhatti, BKC, Chembur, etc. Each division would have between 50 and 60 traffic wardens, said the police officials. We had requested more workers prior to the traffic's NOC about the demolition. We (traffic) signed the NOC only after it was approved, added the police officials.

At Matunga traffic division itself, 50 traffic wardens would be deployed who would be stationed from Sion Circle up to the entire Dr BA Road, which falls under their jurisdiction.

After the demolition, Dr. BA Road—another important route—must continue to have unhindered traffic flow

In case it doesn’t, the backlog traffic may impact from Dharavi towards the east and the south of the city.

The Sion RoB was built by the British in 1912, and after it is demolished, it will likely take two years to reconstruct, at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crores. The BMC will work on the approach sections of the new bridge, which will feature two extra railway lines—the fifth and sixth lines—connecting Kurla to Parel. The Dharavi RoB is next in line for comparable reasons, with the Sion RoB shortly after.









