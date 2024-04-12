Advertisement

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has arrested Hardik Pandya's step brother Vaibhav Pandya for allegedly duping cricketer Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya of Rs 4.3 crore. Vaibhav has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police and has been charged for cheating.

The Police said that Vaibhav Pandya has allegedly diverted 4.3 crores from the partnership firm causing losses to both the brothers- Hardik and Krunal and is facing charges of criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, forgery. Hardik Pandya claimed that when he tried to confront Vaibhav, he allegedly threatened to tarnish the cricketer's reputation, following which he approached the Police.

Vaibhav Remanded into Police Custody

Vaibhav has been arrested on the complaint of Hardik Pandya. A complaint was lodged by the accountant of the cricketer at the Khar police station on Monday, based on which a case was registered and it was transferred to the EOW. As the involvement of Vaibhav Pandya came to light in the crime, he was placed under arrest by the EOW officials on the same day, he said. He was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till Friday.

What Really Happened?

In 2021, the three brothers had jointly set up a polymer business, the terms of which were that cricketer Hardik and his brother Krunal will infuse 40% capital each while Vaibhav chipped in with 20%. Vaibhav set up another firm dealing in same trade, but without informing the cricketer and his brother, in violation of the terms.

"The cricketer brothers along with their stepbrother set up a partnership-based firm in Mumbai and started polymer business in 2021. As per the partnership terms, the siblings invested 40 per cent each, while Vaibhav invested 20 percent capital. It was decided that Vaibhav would handle daily operations of the business and the profits were distributed in the same ratio. However, Vaibhav then set up another firm dealing in the same business without informing the cricketers and started the business. With this, he violated the partnership agreement," Police officials said.

Due to the new company, the profits of the original partnership firm came down and caused a loss approximate Rs 3 crore. During this period, he increased his own profit by 20 to 33 per cent and caused loss to Hardik Pandya and his brother. Vaibhav also diverted funds from the partnership account to his own, which is around Rs 1 crore, he added.





