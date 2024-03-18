Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have closed the rape case against Industrialist and the Managing Director (MD) of the JSW Group of companies, Sajjan Jindal, citing that the allegations were false and the solo moto of the complainant was to frame in the case. Closing the investigation into the rape and criminal intimidation case against Sajjan Jindal, the police stated that the complaint of the 30-year-old woman was not found to be true.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police had filed a closure report in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on March 16, in which it was revealed that Jindal did not go to the hotel on the day the complainant alleged of being molested by him.

Court issues notice to complainant

According to sources, the closure report states that the complainant filed the complaint a long time after the incident, failed to submit evidence and failed to appear before the court to record her statement under 164 CrPC procedure.

In the closure report, the police stated, “The complainant has stated that on December 24, 2021, the accused visited her at Taj Land End and tried to molest her. But on the day of the incident, the accused did not go to the said place. This was ascertained from the correspondence with the said hotel. The said conclusion was also drawn from the testimony of the witnesses there.”

Further in the report, it has been mentioned that from the testimony given by the witnesses, who were present at the place of the alleged incident, it has been concluded that there was no wrongdoing with the woman as mentioned in the FIR.

“On the whole, our investigation has revealed that the said case has been filed by the complainant with the intention of framing the accused in a false crime. Therefore, it is requested to grant B- summary of the said crime,” the report stated.

Sources claimed that after the filing of the closure report, the court issued a notice to the complainant seeking her response.

