×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 00:35 IST

Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Industrialist Sajjan Jindal False, Close Probe

The Mumbai Police have closed the rape case against Managing Director of the JSW Group of companies, Sajjan Jindal, citing that the allegations were false.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Sajjan Jindal
Industrialist Sajjan Jindal. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have closed the rape case against Industrialist and the Managing Director (MD) of the JSW Group of companies, Sajjan Jindal, citing that the allegations were false and the solo moto of the complainant was to frame in the case. Closing the investigation into the rape and criminal intimidation case against Sajjan Jindal, the police stated that the complaint of the 30-year-old woman was not found to be true.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police had filed a closure report in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on March 16, in which it was revealed that Jindal did not go to the hotel on the day the complainant alleged of being molested by him.

Advertisement

Court issues notice to complainant

According to sources, the closure report states that the complainant filed the complaint a long time after the incident, failed to submit evidence and failed to appear before the court to record her statement under 164 CrPC procedure.

Advertisement

In the closure report, the police stated, “The complainant has stated that on December 24, 2021, the accused visited her at Taj Land End and tried to molest her. But on the day of the incident, the accused did not go to the said place. This was ascertained from the correspondence with the said hotel. The said conclusion was also drawn from the testimony of the witnesses there.”

Further in the report, it has been mentioned that from the testimony given by the witnesses, who were present at the place of the alleged incident, it has been concluded that there was no wrongdoing with the woman as mentioned in the FIR.

Advertisement

“On the whole, our investigation has revealed that the said case has been filed by the complainant with the intention of framing the accused in a false crime. Therefore, it is requested to grant B- summary of the said crime,” the report stated.

Sources claimed that after the filing of the closure report, the court issued a notice to the complainant seeking her response. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 00:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB

RCB win WPL title

an hour ago
RCB

RCB beat DC to win WPL

an hour ago
Smuggler shot dead by the BSF near Indo-Bangladesh border

Smuggler Shot Dead

an hour ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

2 hours ago
Ellyse Perry

Fans on Ellyse Perry

2 hours ago
Sajjan Jindal

Case on Sajjan Jindal

2 hours ago
I LEAGUE

Eddie Hernandez

2 hours ago
Smriti Mandhana

WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Virat Kohli on video call with RCB women's team

Kohli's video call

2 hours ago
Formula-4 car show in Srinagar

PM Modi Praises Car Show

2 hours ago
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi

Shweta Bachchan Turns 50

2 hours ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj in BMCM

3 hours ago
UK Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Charles Spencer Diana

Charles Spencer Worries

3 hours ago
Virat Kohli

WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Damsel trailer

Millie On Damsel Shoot

3 hours ago
Delhi weather

Delhi Temperature, AQI

3 hours ago
RCB

RCB's first reaction

3 hours ago
RCB

WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Foreign Students at Gujarat University Allege Attack, Over 20 Booked

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Netizens React To Jackie Chan's Viral Photos Ahead Of His 70th Birthday

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo