Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax threat call warning the police of major mishap during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in city’s Shivaji Park that took place on Friday. Mumbai Police’s Azad Maidan police team arrested the accused, identified as Kannappa Reddy, a resident of Amboli in Andheri West. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he made the threat call after seeing the news about the upcoming rally of PM Narendra Modi at Shivaji Park.

According to the police, the prime minister on Friday held a rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, during his poll campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. During the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were also present there along with PM Modi.

Case registered against the accused

Meanwhile, ahead of the rally, the Mumbai police received a threat call on Friday, wherein the caller informed the cops that a major incident would happen at the Shivaji Park rally and advised them to increase security.

After sharing the warning message the caller disconnected the call. The police immediately alerted the Prime Minister's security team and beefed up the security.

A case under relevant sections was also lodged at the Azad Maidan police station and a probe was initiated.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the caller’s phone was switched off. The police traced his last location to the Amboli area in Andheri, where he was apprehended.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken

