Mumbai Porsche Crash: CCTV Captures Teen's Reckless Drive in Bandra | WATCH
The accident which occurred at 2:40 am near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk was captured on CCTV
Mumbai: A case of reckless driving has been registered by the Mumbai Police after a Porsche, allegedly driven by a 19-year-old son of a prominent businessman, crashed into multiple motorcycles parked along a Bandra footpath early this morning.
The accident which occurred at 2:40 am near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the luxury car speeding before it veered out of control and rammed into the parked bikes.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The car had five occupants at the time of the crash — four men and a woman.
Police have collected the driver's blood samples to determine if alcohol or drugs were factors. The forensic analysis will help ascertain whether intoxication or negligence led to the crash. Investigations are underway.
The incident comes just months after a 17-year-old boy, the son of a real estate businessman, struck a two-wheeler with his Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area during the early hours of May 19. The collision claimed the lives of two 24-year-old IT professionals, a man and a woman.
