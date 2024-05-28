Advertisement

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Pune Express Highway will be closed for one hour on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plans to lay gantry. During this time, all types of vehicles would be stopped to travel between Mumbai and Pune.

Based to the official statement, vehicles will be redirected from Kon bridge to combine with the Mumbai-Pune express (9.8 km), while traffic from Mumbai to Pune can follow the route from Shingroba ghat on NH 48 and then connect with the Mumbai-Pune motorway at Magic point (42 km).

The MSRDC had also implemented a similar one-hour shutdown on the lane connecting Pune and Mumbai to carry out gantry installation work.

Travellers can use the other route to get to their destination during this time.

Vehicles travelling to Pune can turn right from the Kalamboli circle (0.0 km) onto the NH 48 (old Mumbai-Pune Highway) and continue their journey.

Likewise, commuters can take the Kalamboli-Karanjade-Palaspe route (0.0 km) to NH 48 and thereafter to Pune.