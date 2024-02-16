Advertisement

Pune: Congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which connects these two important cities and provides access to well-known tourist spots like Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, is getting worse as it approaches Pune through the ghats. From the information that has been obtained, commuters are complaining about long travel times and frequent traffic jams, which is creating concerns about how well the expressway works during rush hour. On the 15 km-long ghat segment, the typical travel time of 13–35 minutes increased to 45–1 hour.



The Pune-Mumbai Expressway was experiencing heavy traffic today, according to an X user, with cars backed up for up to five kilometers. According to the information provided, officials believe that the volume of traffic is caused by people moving from Mumbai to Pune. The highway traffic police were called in to ease the congestion on the road and try to make commuters' lives easier.

Expect 15 to 20 minute congestion towards Pune in the ghats on Mumbai Pune expressway pic.twitter.com/RY3dq9O5aC — Mumbai Pune Expressway (@Mumbai2PuneEway) February 16, 2024

Even so, some people continued to experience huge lineups of cars extending kilometers in length at the toll plazas and ghat portion due to traffic bottlenecks. It is advisable for travelers to ascertain the current state of traffic congestion prior to departing for Pune or Mumbai.