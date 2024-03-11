Mumbai to Pune Travel Time Cut by 25 Minutes: Expressway Tunnel to be Ready in Early 2025 | Image: Instagram

Mumbai: There is a good news for the commuters driving from Mumbai to Pune via the expressway. The travelers are not going to face any traffic bottlenecks along the ghat section as work on the Mumbai-Pune missing link is likely to complete in an year.

The tunneling work has been completed, while the work on the 170-metre-high cable-stayed bridge is underway.

Measuring 23-metre-wide each, the tunnels are the widest in the world while the cable-held bridge is the highest in the country.

According to the senior Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official the Mumbai-Pune missing link is developing quickly. He added that the tunnelling is coming in its entirety and concreting underway.

He stated that the construction of the cable-stayed bridge that will connect with the Mumbai-Pune expressway to the tunnels is currently underway.

How will the expressway from Mumbai to Pune will cut down travel time?

The length of Mumbai-Pune Expressway section from the Khopoli exit to Sinhgad Institute measured 19 kilometers.

The distance will be reduced to 13.3 km after construction of the missing link.

Consequently, the total length of the expressway from Mumbai to Pune will be cut by 6 km and travel time will be cut short by 20-25 minutes.

The expressway is being broadened after the Kahalpur Toll Plaza twowards Pune, post which motorists will commute via bridge and tunnel which will pass 150 meters below the Lonavla Lake.

The link will merge with the expressway after the Singhad Institute of Technology, Lonavla. The project will eliminate bottlenecks alomg with ghat section and save travel time of 30-60 minutes.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway at present has 6-lane cement concrete roads with 2.5-metre-wide-paved shoulder on both sides having length of 94 km each. National Highway No. 4—from Shil Phata to Dehu Road—is a 4-lane bituminous road with a length of 111 km.

