Mumbai: The Harbour and Central Lines of the Mumbai local trains will be shut on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Almost every Sunday of the month, the Mumbai local train services on certain lines are affected.

The Mumbai local trains run for a limited period on most Sundays. This is termed as the railway megablock or mega block. The reason for the trains being run for a shorter time on Sunday is maintenance that is carried out to ensure passenger safety and smooth run of the railways.

Mumbai Railway Mega Block Timings for Sunday, March 24

The local trains in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, March 24, on the Central Line and the Harbour Line of the railways. According to the m-indicator app, the Mumbai mega block timings for this Sunday are:

Mumbai Mega Block on 24.03.2024

The Mumbai Central Line Timings during the Railway Mega Block on Sunday, March 24, 2024 are as follows:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11:05 am to 3.55 pm IST.

The Mumbai Harbour Line Timings during the Railway Mega Block on Sunday, March 24, 2024 are as follows:

Kurla-Vashi Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm IST.

It is to be noted that there will be NO MEGA BLOCK on the Western Line, the Transharbour Line⁣ and the Uran Line in Mumbai this Sunday.