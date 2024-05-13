Advertisement

Mumbai Rains: At least 8 people were killed and around 65 people sustained injuries after a giant 100-ft iron hoarding for advertisement in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar collapsed on a petrol pump at around 4.30 pm on May 13. Reports claimed that the 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on the petrol pump located in the Chedda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar area leaving several people trapped under it. On the information, the local police along with the officials from the BMC and other concerned authorities reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

It is being said that as the massive dust storm hit Mumbai on Monday, several videos capturing the climatic event by the netizens also surfaced on social media. One such video captured the collapse of the huge hoarding board on the petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area due to strong winds leaving over 100 people trapped and also damaging vehicles.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident of hoarding collapse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the incident was reported at around 4.30 pm at a petrol pump. The incident took place near a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar, Sector-3 in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar.

Watch Dust Storm in Mumbai :

Advertisement

It is being stated that due to the collapse of the hoarding on the petrol pump, several people are said to be trapped under it. On information, the local police along with the concerned authorities rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

Advertisement

As per the sources, around 65 people are reported to be injured in the incident, while 8 were declared dead.

According to the BMC, those injured in the billboard collapse incident have been rushed to the civic body-run Rajawadi Hospital, where they are being treated.

Advertisement

Further, the report said the hoarding was illegal and placed on land that belonged to the Railways.

After the billboard mishap in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the spot to ensure that the rescue operation is being carried out at a smooth pace.

Advertisement

Hoarding Was Erected Without Permission of BMC

According to the information, the hoarding, which collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar was reportedly installed in April 2022, without appropriate permission from Mumbai’s Civic body. Allegedly, several trees were also cut during the installation of the billboard.

Advertisement

On April 29, 2024, former-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had reportedly complained to the BMC commissioner regarding the installation of the billboard.

According to the BMC, the place where the structure was prepared to install the hoarding, is registered in the name of Home Department, Police Headquarters of the Maharashtra Police Housing Welfare Corporation.

Advertisement

It is being alleged that the hoarding stand was erected without the permission of the BMC, violating the BMC Act. Reports suggest that the BMC had also imposed a penalty on the company.

BMC to File Complaint Against Railway

The BMC spokesperson stated that the Mumbai civic body will file a complaint against the railway and the advertising company ‘Ego Media’ over the incident of the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar. The official stated that the complaint will be filed for registering of an FIR under the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, Central Railway spokesperson, Dr Swapnil Nila stated, “The land on which the hoarding was erected belongs to the GRP. It doesn't belong to the Central Railway."

Advertisement

Chief Minister Announces Compensation

After the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Rajawadi Hospital and met the people who sustained injuries during the billboard collapse incident. The chief minister also visited the spot where the incident took place.

Advertisement

Following his visit, CM Shinde announced a Rs 5 lakh financial aid to the kins of deceased and ordered a high level inquiry into the matter.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures All Possible Help

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that several injured citizens have been evacuated so far in the hoarding collapse accident in the Ghatkopar area. “Departments like Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation, Disaster Management are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on a war footing. The injured are being treated at Rajawadi Hospital and will be given all possible assistance,” Fadnavis stated.

Flight Operations Suspended

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were suspended for an hour and local trains were delayed as Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rains, accompanied by a dust storm. As many as 15 flights were diverted to different airports and the runways operation resumed at 5.03 pm, the airport operator said.

"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Till the operations resumed, the airport witnessed 15 diversions, the statement said. The airport had only last week completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance to ensure safe and smooth aircraft operations.

While the rainfall brought relief to the residents of Mumbai and its adjoining area from the heat, the sudden change in weather brought traffic to a standstill as commuters took shelter during the storm.



