Updated May 13th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Mumbai Rains LIVE: 4 dead, 59 injured in Ghatkopar; Flights, Trains Hit
Mumbai and nearby metropolitan areas were battered by intense rainfall and powerful winds on Monday. A towering 100-foot billboard was toppled, injuring 54 individuals as it crashed onto a petrol pump and adjacent residences at Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar.
- India
- 3 min read
8: 59 IST, May 13th 2024
Flight operations at Mumbai airport were hit and local trains were delayed as Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rains, accompanied by a dust storm on Monday evening. “Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hrs. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement.
Later, several airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, issued advisories to their passengers. Vistara has also provided details regarding four Mumbai-bound flights that were diverted owing to adverse weather conditions. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
8: 54 IST, May 13th 2024
The 100-ft hoarding which collapsed on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar area, killing 3 people was erected by Ego Media flouting BMC norms, sources said after the mishap. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also stated that it would file a complaint against advertising company Ego Media for the incident. ‘A complaint will be filed by registering an FIR under the Disaster Management Act’, the BMC Public Relations Office said. (READ FULL STORY)
Advertisement
8: 37 IST, May 13th 2024
Death toll rises to 4 after giant billboard fell in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.
Advertisement
8: 29 IST, May 13th 2024
Rains and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas on Monday, disrupting Metro and local train services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours," an official of IMD said. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
8: 23 IST, May 13th 2024
Mumbaikars on Monday afternoon received a much-needed break from the blistering summer heat as overcast skies and gusty winds brought relief in Mumbai. The sudden weather change in Mumbai followed a yellow alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for certain parts of the city on May 13, predicting heavy rains, thunderstorms, and dry, gusty winds, particularly in Thane and Raigad districts. Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, became hubs for residents to share real-time weather updates and captivating visuals of the unexpected weather phenomenon. Many expressed relief and joy as the gusty winds helped lower the temperature by a few degrees, offering temporary respite from the scorching heatwave-like conditions that had gripped the city. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Advertisement
8: 19 IST, May 13th 2024
Soon after the incident, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde reached the spot and in a media statement said that 57 people have been rescued and sent to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment
"I have asked municipal commissioner to conduct a special audit of all hoardings in Mumbai and take action against those responsible for illegal hoardings," he said.
8: 17 IST, May 13th 2024
Three people have died after a massive hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday. Over 59 injured were brought to Mumbai’s Rajawadi Hospital.
Advertisement
Published May 13th, 2024 at 20:20 IST