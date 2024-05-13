Mumbai Rains LIVE: 4 dead, 59 injured in Ghatkopar; Flights, Trains Hit

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were hit and local trains were delayed as Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rains, accompanied by a dust storm on Monday evening. “Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hrs. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement.

Later, several airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, issued advisories to their passengers. Vistara has also provided details regarding four Mumbai-bound flights that were diverted owing to adverse weather conditions. (READ FULL STORY HERE)