Published 13:52 IST, July 25th 2024

Mumbai Rains: SpiceJet, Air India Issue Advisories as Several Flights Delayed, Cancelled

Mumbai Rains: Several airlines including Air India, and Spicejet have issued advisories, urging passengers to arrive early and monitor their flight status.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai airport
Mumbai Rains: Several airlines including Air India, and Spicejet have issued advisories, urging passengers to arrive early and monitor their flight status. | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
12:29 IST, July 25th 2024