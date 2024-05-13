Mumbai Rains: Mumbai’s towering iron hoarding, measuring over 100 feet, crashed down onto a petrol pump in the bustling area of Ghatkopar at around 4:30 pm on May 13. At least three people lost their lives, while over 50 sustained injuries, with more than 100 feared trapped under the debris. The incident occurred amidst a fierce dust storm that swept through Mumbai. Videos shared on social media captured the harrowing moment when the colossal hoarding collapsed onto the petrol pump, crushing vehicles and trapping bystanders underneath. In response to the disaster, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a statement, alerting commuters about slow traffic movement at Kamraj Nagar North Bound due to the fallen hoarding.