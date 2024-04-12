Advertisement

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Mumbai recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19, 135 recoveries and no fresh casualties on Tuesday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the tally of infections in the city has risen to 10,56,549.

Advertisement

As many as 10,36,221 patients have recovered so far in the metropolis.

The death toll stands at 16,691.

Advertisement

The city has not recorded a single death due to the viral infection in the last five days.

There are 757 active cases in Mumbai now.

Advertisement

The recovery rate in Mumbai city is 98 per cent, while the caseload doubling period has increased to 5,279 days. PTI ND ARU KRK KRK