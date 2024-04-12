×

Updated March 1st, 2022 at 21:26 IST

Mumbai records 77 new COVID-19 cases, no death

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Mumbai recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19, 135 recoveries and no fresh casualties on Tuesday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the tally of infections in the city has risen to 10,56,549.

As many as 10,36,221 patients have recovered so far in the metropolis.

The death toll stands at 16,691.

The city has not recorded a single death due to the viral infection in the last five days.

There are 757 active cases in Mumbai now.

The recovery rate in Mumbai city is 98 per cent, while the caseload doubling period has increased to 5,279 days. PTI ND ARU KRK KRK

Published March 1st, 2022 at 21:26 IST

