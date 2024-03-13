×

Updated August 13th, 2022 at 19:35 IST

Mumbai records 867 fresh COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now stands at 4,624

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 867 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,31,706, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,663, a civic official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
COVID
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK | Image:self
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 867 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,31,706, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,663, a civic official said.

Earlier on August 10 and 12 as well, the addition to the tally had breached the 800-mark with 852 and 871 cases respectively, he pointed out.

Of the 867 new cases, only 53 were symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery rate increased by 486 and touched 11,07,419, leaving the metropolis with 4,624 active cases, the official said.

So far, 1,79,41,242 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 9,973 in the last 24 hours.

This was higher than the 9,213 samples examined in the previous 24-hour period, he added.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.9 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 6 and 12 was 0.050 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,372 days, as per BMC data. PTI KK BNM BNM

Published August 13th, 2022 at 19:35 IST

