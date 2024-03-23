Advertisement

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 158 new coronavirus infections, more than double the previous day's rise, but no fatalities on account of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

India's financial capital had recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Mumbai has logged a three-digit rise in cases on 13 days this month so far, but only three deaths.

The city's caseload reached 10,61,846, while death toll remained the same at 19,566.

With 8,723 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total of coronavirus tests conducted so far increased to 1,70,24,941.

Of 158 new COVID-19 patients, only five were symptomatic and admitted to hospital, and only one of them was put on oxygen support, the BMC bulletin said.

Only 25 out of 24,944 hospital beds earmarked for virus patients are occupied in the city.

The number of recovered patients jumped to 10, 41,348 with 122 patients being discharged from the hospitals on Tuesday.

Mumbai has a recovery rate of 98 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The city is left with 932 active COVID-19 patients now.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.012 per cent between May 13 and 16.

The caseload doubling rate/period is 5,449 days. PTI KK KRK KRK