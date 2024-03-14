×

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 20:54 IST

Mumbai reports 63 COVID-19 cases, almost 50 per cent less than Sunday's addition

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 63 COVID-19 cases, almost 50 percent less than Sunday's addition of 123, taking the tally here to 10,60,792, a civic official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, while the recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,40,407, leaving the metropolis with 822 active cases, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 6,347 days.

It also revealed the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far was 1,69,60,984, of which 5,810 took place in the last 24 hours. PTI ENM BNM BNM

Published May 9th, 2022 at 20:54 IST

