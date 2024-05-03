Advertisement

The cases of leptospirosis and chikungunya reported in Mumbai in the first 16 days of July exceeded the total reported in June, the report on monsoon-related diseases compiled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The metropolis reported 104 cases of leptospirosis and 10 cases of chikungunya between July 1 to 16 compared to 97 cases of leptospirosis and 8 cases of chikungunya detected in June.

The highest 932 gastro cases were reported in Mumbai till July 16, followed by 355 cases of malaria, 264 of dengue, 104 of leptospirosis, 76 of hepatitis, 52 of H1N1 and 10 of chikungunya.

Last month, the city had reported the highest 1,744 cases of gastro, followed by 676 cases of malaria, 353 of dengue, 141 of hepatitis, 97 or leptospirosis, 90 of H1N1 and eight cases of chikungunya.

In July the cases increased due to the rise in the number of reporting units, the BMC said.