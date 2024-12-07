sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Car Overturns on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Driver Injured

Published 06:42 IST, December 7th 2024

Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Car Overturns on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Driver Injured

A speeding car lost control and overturned on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai last evening; no casualties have been reported but the driver is injured.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link | Image: PTI
Mumbai: The driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, an official said.

The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it, the official said.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added.

Police and sea-link staff rushed the spot and rescued the driver, the official said.

Vehicular movement was impacted on the sea link for a while after the incident, he said.

A video of the overturned car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on the social media, the official added.

The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

