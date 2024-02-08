Mumbai's Atal Setu Is Symbol Of India's Ambition And Resolve: PM Modi | Top 10 Quotes | Image: X

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fervent address to a massive gathering in Navi Mumbai, highlighted the symbolic significance of Mumbai's Atal Setu, terming it a testament to India's ambition and unwavering resolve.

“The 'Atal Setu' is not just a bridge; it's a bridge of opportunities,” the Prime Minister remarked.

The event saw the Prime Minister dedicating and laying foundation stones for projects totaling over Rs 12,700 crore.

#LIVE from Navi Mumbai | Speaking at the public gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the late PM of Japan, says, "People are fascinated with this project. The iron used in this project can make 4 Howrah bridges and 6 Statue of Liberty. I am grateful to the government… pic.twitter.com/GPcfz8qlov — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2024

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address:

1. “The 'Atal Setu' is the pride of India, a bridge that stands as a symbol of our nation's ambition and resolve.”

2. “Today's guarantees are not just about infrastructure; they are about the upliftment of India and its people.”

3. “Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 12,700 crore is a step towards transforming the aspirations of the people into reality.”

4. “The development projects inaugurated today reflect our commitment to holistic and inclusive growth across sectors.”

5. “As we embark on this journey of progress, 'Desh badlega, aur jarur badlega' – the nation will change, and its strength will evolve.”

6. “The 'Atal Setu' is not just a bridge; it's a bridge of opportunities, connecting dreams to reality.”

7. “Our resolve is to build a 'New India,' where every citizen contributes to the nation's progress.”

8. "People are fascinated with this project. The iron used in this project can make 4 Howrah bridges and 6 Statue of Liberty.”

9. “I am grateful to the government of Japan for its support. Today, I remember my friend Shinzo Abe..."

10. “Today is a very big day for Mumbai and Maharashtra and a historic day for Viksit Bharat Sankalp... The whole country has its eye on Mumbai as they have got this grand Atal Setu...”