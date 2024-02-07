Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Set for Grand Expansion, Project Nears Completion

Advertisement

Mumbai: The expansion work of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) is in full swing after missing the December 2023 deadline. Nearing completion, the expansion project is likely to be completed by March 2024.

The LTT expansion project includes addition of two new platforms to cater to the passengers influx during the upcoming summer months. Currently, there are five platforms, which witness nearly 70,000 passengers on a daily basis.

One of the city's busiest railway terminus, LTT teems with travellers during summer. Therefore, the construction of two extra platforms is aimed towards improving operational efficiency and catering to the increasing influx of passengers.

The latest report on LLT project suggest that expansion has reached two-third completion and authorities are making effort to finish it before the anticipated surge in passengers.

Challenges Faced During LTT Expansion

The LTT expansion project was marred by unprecedented technical challenges, leading to its delay and missing of December 2023 deadline. Located adjacent to platform number five on the west side of the station, is now nearing completion.

Responding to the completion work, a Central Railway official said, “More platforms mean more services can be operated from this station. At least, six-seven additional trains can be run from LTT once both the platforms are ready.”

The importance of this expansion becomes evident when considering the current operational statistics. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) serves as the starting or ending point for an average of 26 pairs of long-distance trains daily. The incorporation of the two new platforms is anticipated to alleviate congestion and improve service frequency.



