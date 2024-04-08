×

Updated February 26th, 2022 at 19:54 IST

Mumbai sees 89 COVID-19 cases; no death during the day for seventh time in Feb

Mumbai on Saturday reported 89 COVID-19 cases and no death, the seventh time this month when the fatality slate was clean in the metropolis, a civic official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai on Saturday reported 89 COVID-19 cases and no death, the seventh time this month when the fatality slate was clean in the metropolis, a civic official said.

The tally in the city now stands at 10,56,296 and the toll is 16,691, while the discharge of 200 people during the day took the recovery count to 10,35,826, he said.

The active caseload of the city is 902, and 20,073 samples examined in the last 24 hours took the overall number of tests to 1,61,53,525, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, caseload doubling time was 4,450 days and the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone.

A civic official said no deaths took place due to the infection on February 15,16, 17,20, 23, 25 and now 26, and this feat of seven "clean slate" days occurred in December, 2021 as well. 

Published February 26th, 2022 at 19:54 IST

