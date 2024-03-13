Advertisement

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl at Byculla here two months back, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the 10-year-old girl's mother, the official from Agripada police station said.

The minor victim and the accused reside in Byculla area.

"The girl's mother approached the police saying that according to her daughter, the elderly man had committed the crime two months back by luring her with biscuits and chocolates. Based on her complaint, the accused was arrested," he said.

The man was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 376 (rape), and also under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI ZA NP NP