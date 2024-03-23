×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Mumbai Sewer Drain Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 3

Earlier, two persons died after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot deep underground sewer on Thursday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024
The third person, who was admitted to a government-run hospital, succumbed on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official said. (Representative image) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The death toll in the Mumbai sewer drain tragedy climbed to three on Saturday after one more person succumbed to his injuries. Earlier on Thursday, three labourers had fallen into the chamber of an underground sewer in Mumbai's Malad suburb. 

Earlier, two persons died after falling into the chamber of a 15-foot deep underground sewer on Thursday evening. The third person, who was admitted to a government-run hospital, succumbed on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official said. The incident had occurred at Malwani Gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in Ambujwadi area of Malad (West), he said. 

Advertisement

"The third victim, Ramlagan Chotelal Kevat, 45, who was undergoing treatment for the last two days, died on Saturday. The incident had earlier claimed the lives of 18-year-old Suraj Kevat and Bikas Kevat (20)," he said. The three labourers were contracted to clean the sewer drain when they fell into its chamber below a public toilet that is maintained by a contractor. They were pulled out by the local people and sent to a nearby hospital, the fire brigade official said. 

A Malwani police station official said, "Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. We have not received any official complaint in this connection so far and if we find any misconduct or wrongdoing, then we will register a case on our own. We are verifying all the facts at this stage and further investigation is underway." PTI ZA NP
 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP

Setback for Himachal Cong

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a minute ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

9 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

9 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

13 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

14 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

15 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

15 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

16 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

17 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

18 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

21 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

23 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

27 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

33 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo