Published 10:36 IST, November 12th 2024
Mumbai Shocker: 18-Month-Old Toddler Falls into Open Drain in Bhandup, Dies
An 18-month-old boy, Krishna Omprakash Gupta, tragically fell into an open drain near Maurya Hall on Gaondevi Road in Bhandup (West) around 6:30 pm.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Mumbai: Toddler falls into open drain in Bhandup, dies | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:36 IST, November 12th 2024