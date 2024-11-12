sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mumbai Shocker: 18-Month-Old Toddler Falls into Open Drain in Bhandup, Dies

Published 10:36 IST, November 12th 2024

Mumbai Shocker: 18-Month-Old Toddler Falls into Open Drain in Bhandup, Dies

An 18-month-old boy, Krishna Omprakash Gupta, tragically fell into an open drain near Maurya Hall on Gaondevi Road in Bhandup (West) around 6:30 pm.

Reported by: Asian News International
Toddler
Mumbai: Toddler falls into open drain in Bhandup, dies | Image: X
