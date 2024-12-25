Mumbai Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Hit by Airbag, Dies After Car Crash

Mumbai: In a rather shocking and heartbreaking incident reported in Mumbai, a 6-year-old boy who was sitting in the front seat of his car, tragically lost his life in a car crash. What is surprising is that the boy did not die because of the accident; he passed away after being hit by the airbag that opened following the crash.

Mumbai Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Hit by Airbag After Car Crash, Dies

A fun evening for a 6-year-old boy, his father and cousins took a tragic turn in Mumbai when their car met with an accident and the 6-year-old boy died after being hit by the airbag. 6-year-old Harsh Mavji Arethia, a resident of Vashi, went to eat panipuris with his father and cousins and was seated in the front passenger seat when an SUV driving ahead of their Wagon R car hit a divider.

The impact was such that the rear part of that car flung into the air and fell on the bonnet of the Wagon R causing the airbags to deploy. The accident that took place in Vashi, took the life of the 6-year-old boy who was hit by the airbag.

‘No Injury Marks on 6-Year-Old Boy’s Body'

The boy, after being hit by the airbag, was immediately taken to the hospital where he passed away during the treatment. According to the doctors, there were no visible injury marks on the body of the 6-year-old boy and that the cause of death was polytrauma shock.

Sanjay Ghumal, Senior Police Inspector of Vashi Police Station said in a statement, “Another car coming from behind hit the first car and its airbags opened. The child, sitting in the car, was hit by the airbag. The people passing by took him to the hospital. He died during the treatment. A case has been registered.”

Case Registered, Man Driving SUV Arrested