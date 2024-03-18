Advertisement

Mumbai: 52-year-old man on Monday allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, but landed on the safety net Arvind Pravin Bangera, a street food vendor from Borivali, had come to the Mantralaya to meet a minister to raise the issue of the civic authorities taking action against his shop, an official said.

When he failed to meet the minister, Bangera allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building but landed on the safety net. The man was detained and taken to Ma rine Drive police station, the official added. The safety net was installed at the Mantralaya specifically to foil such suicide attempts after similar incidents in the past.

In the video, the man claims he's taken drastic action in response to alleged hooliganism by 'Suresh Yadav'. Yet, his precise motive remains unclear. Security personnel can be seen urging him to come down, to which he responds calmly, "I'll come down, no need to worry."

This isn't the first time a man has jumped from Mantralaya. Last year, another individual, purportedly distressed about teacher recruitments on a contract basis, jumped from the second floor, landing safely in the net below.

