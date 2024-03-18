×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping From Third Floor of Mantralaya

The man was saved from the accident as he fell into safety nets.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya
Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai:  52-year-old man on Monday allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, but landed on the safety net Arvind Pravin Bangera, a street food vendor from Borivali, had come to the Mantralaya to meet a minister to raise the issue of the civic authorities taking action against his shop, an official said.

When he failed to meet the minister, Bangera allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building but landed on the safety net. The man was detained and taken to Ma rine Drive police station, the official added. The safety net was installed at the Mantralaya specifically to foil such suicide attempts after similar incidents in the past.

In the video, the man claims he's taken drastic action in response to alleged hooliganism by 'Suresh Yadav'. Yet, his precise motive remains unclear. Security personnel can be seen urging him to come down, to which he responds calmly, "I'll come down, no need to worry."

Advertisement

This isn't the first time a man has jumped from Mantralaya. Last year, another individual, purportedly distressed about teacher recruitments on a contract basis, jumped from the second floor, landing safely in the net below.
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyamani

Priyamani On Dance Number

4 minutes ago
Umesh Yadav

Most wickets in powerplay

9 minutes ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

Tightens financial

12 minutes ago
Tata Steel Blast furnace closure

Tata Steel in UK

14 minutes ago
Jason Behrendorff

Jason's replacement in MI

15 minutes ago
National Women's Boxing Championship

BFI and Dunne part ways

18 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

RaGa Shakti

20 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Prithiviraj's Weight Loss

20 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

21 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Gurugram club assault

21 minutes ago
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Patna Lucknow Vande

25 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

27 minutes ago
Sushmita Sen as Miss Universe

Sushmita On Ex's Struggle

28 minutes ago
Third Wave Coffee

Third Wave Coffee CEO

28 minutes ago
Online Scam fraud India

Delhi Woman Duped

29 minutes ago
PM Modi Hails Festival Of Democracy

India News LIVE:

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News4 hours ago

  2. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Hyderabad: At Least 60 Detained During Protests at Mallareddy Varsity

    India News5 hours ago

  4. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education5 hours ago

  5. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo