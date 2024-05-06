Advertisement

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of his wife after a verbal altercation in Malabar Hills Mumbai. On Saturday, the police said that the accused immediately took his wife to the hospital, where she ewas declared dead after few hours.

The man initially misled the hospital authorities by claiming that she suffered injury after she fell from the stairs.

After postmorten was conducted, it was revealed that the woman was killed by a knife. The man was booked while his 62-year-old mother was arrested under charges of destroying evidence.

According to the police officials, the deceased has been identified as Anjali Vardham who was living with her husband Ajay, their 14-year-old son and mother-in-law Asha at Shimla Nagar in Malabar Hill.

Between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on Saturday, the police said that the accused returned home from work. “Ajay is into repairing work and when he returned home, he was under the influence of alcohol,” a police officer told a media outlet.

There was a verbal dispute between Ajay and Vardham and in the anger, the accused allegedly picked up a knife and slashed her throat, police said.

As soon as she started bleeding, the accused panicked and rushed her to Bhatia hospital.

At the hospital, he kept changing his statement over the cause of injury.

According to the police, he told the authorities at the hospital that she had sustained injuries after falling from the staircase. But soon after she was declared dead at midnight, Ajay fled from the hospital.

The police stated that The preliminary postmortem report suggested that she was attacked with a knife. The police spoke to the couple's son who told them there were frequent fights between his parents. And on Saturday night, there was a similar fight during which his father ended up killing her.

As per the further probe, it was revealed that the accused’s mother had assisted him in destroying the evidence.

On Sunday, the police registered a case of murder, destruction of evidence after which Asha was placed under arrest.

The police said that they are still trying to trace Ajay and that they will soon locate and arrest him.

The police further said that during the pandemic in 2020, Ajay had hit his wife with a hammer but she had survived then with an injury on her head and the matter was never reported to police.



