Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Mumbai SHOCKER: Mentally-ill Mother, Off Medication For 3 Days, Kills Daughter With Dupatta

The deceased has been identified as Ruhaani Solanki (11). The woman, Rekha, on the other hand, is undergoing treatment.

Digital Desk
Mumbai Shocker: Mother Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter With Dupatta
Mumbai Shocker: Mother Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter With Dupatta | Image:Sutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a mentally ill woman strangulated her 11-year-old daughter to death in Mumbai’s Borivali area. The incident took place at 10.30 PM on Thursday at a rented accommodation. Reports claimed that the woman killed her daughter using a dupatta and later she tried to kill herself by slitting her wrist with a knife.

Police officials probing the incident said that the mentally ill woman was lying on the floor beside her daughter who had a dupatta around her neck. The woman’s husband informed the Kasturba Police Station about the mishap. The woman has been undergoing treatment at 2 hospitals in Andheri and Baroda for the last 10 years. She had missed her medicine for the last 3 days, reports said.

Advertisement

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman. Further investigation is on,” a senior officer from Kasturba Marg Police Station told a leading portal. 

The deceased has been identified as Ruhaani Solanki (11). The woman, Rekha, on the other hand, is undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

How Did The Incident Happen?

Shortly after the family finished dinner, the mother retreated to a room with her daughter, locking the door behind them in their three-bedroom flat, while the father remained in the living room. The father, a shop owner, recounted hearing his daughter's distressing cries alleging her mother's attempt to harm her. Despite his efforts, the door remained closed, and the screams eventually ceased.

Advertisement

Upon police intervention, they found the door locked from the inside, necessitating forced entry. An investigation into the matter has been initiated, with authorities gathering statements from both the woman and her husband to shed light on the troubling episode.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

14 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

15 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Siraj's REVERSE-SWEEP attempt lands India in HUGE HUGE TROUBLE

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Assam HSLC Exam Question Paper Leaked in Dhubri

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo