Mumbai SHOCKER: Mentally-ill Mother, Off Medication For 3 Days, Kills Daughter With Dupatta

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a mentally ill woman strangulated her 11-year-old daughter to death in Mumbai’s Borivali area. The incident took place at 10.30 PM on Thursday at a rented accommodation. Reports claimed that the woman killed her daughter using a dupatta and later she tried to kill herself by slitting her wrist with a knife.

Police officials probing the incident said that the mentally ill woman was lying on the floor beside her daughter who had a dupatta around her neck. The woman’s husband informed the Kasturba Police Station about the mishap. The woman has been undergoing treatment at 2 hospitals in Andheri and Baroda for the last 10 years. She had missed her medicine for the last 3 days, reports said.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman. Further investigation is on,” a senior officer from Kasturba Marg Police Station told a leading portal.

The deceased has been identified as Ruhaani Solanki (11). The woman, Rekha, on the other hand, is undergoing treatment.

How Did The Incident Happen?

Shortly after the family finished dinner, the mother retreated to a room with her daughter, locking the door behind them in their three-bedroom flat, while the father remained in the living room. The father, a shop owner, recounted hearing his daughter's distressing cries alleging her mother's attempt to harm her. Despite his efforts, the door remained closed, and the screams eventually ceased.

Upon police intervention, they found the door locked from the inside, necessitating forced entry. An investigation into the matter has been initiated, with authorities gathering statements from both the woman and her husband to shed light on the troubling episode.