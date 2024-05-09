Mumbai Shocker: Woman Jumps Out of Moving Rickshaw To Escape Molestation Bid; Two held

Advertisement

Mumbai: In a heart wrenching incident, a woman jumped out of a moving autorickshaw after her co-passenger allegedly starting molesting her in the shared vehicle in Borivali, according to the media reports.

The incident took place at around 8.30am on Wednesday. The police has arrested the molester as well as the auto driver and registered a case of molestation.

As per the police, the woman employed in a private firm toon a shared rickshaw to the Borivali railway station.

Soon after, two other passengers sat next to her in the auto rickshaw. After the rickshaw started moving, the passenger who sat beside her started touching her inappropriately.

The woman asked the rickshaw driver to stop the vehicle, but he did not. As the molester continued touching her and went to kiss her, she had no other choice but to jump out of the auto.

Despite the woman jumping off the auto, the auto driver did not stop and fled.

The residents of Sai Baba Nagar gathered, when the woman jumped out of the auto and alerted the police. She suffered injuries and was treated at a hospital before being discharged.

Borivali police then recorded the statement of the woman and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC.

Police went through the CCTV footage and got the registartion number of the vehicle. The auto driver was identified as Sanjeev Ram (32). He was traced and brought to police station.

The molester Dhirajkumar Tiwari (40) has also been arrested. The police officials got to know that Tiwari was arrested by the Borivali police in 2008 in a murder case.

