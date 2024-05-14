Advertisement

Mumbai: When Amit Gupchandani made a pitstop to refuel his car at the BPCL petrol pump in Ghatkopar here on Monday afternoon, he had no idea that within minutes, his life would change and he would turn saviour to strangers.

Gupachandani was among the many unsuspecting people at the scene where a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell on the petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed the city. At least four persons were killed and 59 others injured when the billboard fell and trapped at least 100 people.

Talking to PTI, Thane-based businessman Gupchandani, who is in his early 40s, said, "At the time of the incident, I was at the petrol pump to refuel my car, and out of nowhere, strong winds started gusting, and the hoarding fell on the petrol pump. People started running, and my friend and I luckily escaped unhurt." Several people were trapped under the hoarding, and Gupchandani and his friend kept pulling them out and putting some victims in any available vehicle.

Speaking to media persons, Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had earlier said the hoarding was illegal as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not given permission (for erecting it) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the scene, and machinery, including cranes, was being used to lift the hoarding, and traffic police and local police were also at the scene.

A traffic constable on the condition of anonymity said, "Around 30 autorickshaws had queued up at the petrol pump to fill CNG and buses and high-end cars were still trapped under the hoarding." The Panth Nagar police are in the process of registering an FIR against the owner of the hoarding company, an official told PTI.