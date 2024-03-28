Mumbai: 14-Yr-old Dies By Suicide Due to Stress of 1st Period

Advertisement

Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai' Malwani area on Tuesday after going through painful experience due to her first menstrual period.

As per the police, the teenager, a resident of Lakshmi Chawls, Malwani, was going through stress due to lack of awareness and wrong information regarding menstrual cycle.

According to the police, the girl killed herself when she was alone in the house. Her relatives and neighbours rushed her to a general public hospital in Kandivali.

However, she was declared dead at the hospital.

A police official stated that the preliminary enquiry revealed that the girl was experiencing a painful experience after having first menstrual period. She was disturbed and was under mental stress over it, hence she ended her life over it, as per the police.

The police stated that there was no foul play in her death but they are probing the matters from all angles.