Updated April 13th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Summer Special Trains: Central Railways to Run 32 Additional Trains From Mumbai to Goa

Railways has proposed to run 32 more summer special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Thivim to get rid of extra rush of passengers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shatabdi Train
Summer Special Trains: Central Railways to Run 32 Additional Trains From Mumbai to Goa | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: With the commencement of summer vacations and a surge in demand for trains on the Konkan route, the Central Railways has proposed to run 32 more summer special train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Thivim, Goa to ease the extra rush of passengers. 

A senior railway official said that Train Number 01187, an air-conditioned (AC) Weekly Special, will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 10.15 pm every Thursday from April 18 to June 6, and arrive at Thivim, Goa at 09.50 am the next day. 

In the return direction, Train number 01188, an AC Weekly Special will depart Thivim in Goa at 4.35 pm every Friday from April 19 to June 7, and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 03.45 am the next day. 

The train composition includes 1 First AC, 3 AC-2Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, 1 AC Pantry Car and 2 Generator Cars.

Train Number 01129 Second-seating Special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 10.15 pm every Saturday from April 20 to June 8, and arrive at Thivim, Goa at 09.50 am the next day. Similarly, in return direction, Train Number 01130 Second-seating Special will depart from Thivim, Goa at 4.35 pm every Sunday from April 21 to June 9, and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 03.45 am the next day. 

The special train is composed of 10 reserved second-seating coaches and 12 unreserved second coaches including second-seating-cum-guard's brake van. 

In Maharashtra, these summer special trains from Mumbai will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road in both directions. 

You can book these summer special trains with special charges. The registration for the special trains will open on April 13 at computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

