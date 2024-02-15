Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

BIG UPDATE: Mumbai T2 Airport and South Mumbai Flyover to Open Today to Ease Traffic Woes

A new flyover between the Mumbai Terminal 2 Airport and south Mumbai is likely to be inaugurated on February 15, which will help in easing traffic woes.

Digital Desk
Mumbai Traffic
BIG UPDATE: Mumbai T2 Airport and South Mumbai Flyover to Open Today to Ease Traffic Woes | Image:PTI
Mumbai: There's good news if you live in south Bombay and struggle with traffic every day to the suburbs, or if you intend to travel to and fro the Mumbai airport. A new flyover between the Mumbai Terminal 2 Airport (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) in Andheri and areas in south Mumbai is likely to be inaugurated today.

Facts about new Mumbai T2 and South Mumbai flyover

Built at a provisional cost of Rs 48.43 crore, the 790 metres long new flyover from Mumbai T2 to south Mumbai is being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). 

Beginning construction in June 2021, the new Mumbai flyover is built in an inverted T-arrangement on the steel portals beams with the objective to raise the girders providing temporary support. 

The bridge connecting south Mumbai to the Mumbai T2 Airport terminal has been built to ensure ease of traffic movement. 

The project aims to alleviate the heavy traffic faced by motorists in Mumbai at the perennially busy Vile Parle East traffic signal on the Western Express Highway (WEH), ensuring a swift commute from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to destinations like Bandra and south Mumbai.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

Whatsapp logo