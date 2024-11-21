sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Challenges Extradition to India at US Supreme Court

Published 02:57 IST, November 22nd 2024

Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Challenges Extradition to India at US Supreme Court

Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, has knocked on the doors of the US Supreme Court against his extradition to India.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tahawwur Rana
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana challenges extradition to India in US Supreme Court | Image: ANI
02:57 IST, November 22nd 2024