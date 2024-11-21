Published 02:57 IST, November 22nd 2024
Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Challenges Extradition to India at US Supreme Court
Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, has knocked on the doors of the US Supreme Court against his extradition to India.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana challenges extradition to India in US Supreme Court | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
02:57 IST, November 22nd 2024