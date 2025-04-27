Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawwur Rana's 8-Hour Grilling: Mumbai Police Claim 'Zero Cooperation'

New Delhi: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, was interrogated intensively by a Mumbai Police Crime Branch team for over eight hours in New Delhi on Saturday. Officials questioned Rana who is in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mumbai Crime Branch Team Grilled Tahawwur Rana for 8 Hours

The interrogation session involved a team of four officers from the Crime Branch who sought details on Rana’s involvement in the conspiracy behind the devastating attacks that claimed the lives of over 160 people in November 2008. The grilling aimed to know crucial aspects of the terror plot, which could provide key insights into the planning and execution of the attacks.

According to officials Rana did not cooperate during the questioning. His responses were described as evasive, hindering the investigative efforts of the Crime Branch team. The lack of cooperation has raised concerns about the complexity of the investigation and the challenges in gathering actionable intelligence from the accused.

While the interrogation was a crucial step in the ongoing probe, officials did not provide further details about the exchanges or the outcomes of the session. The investigation into Rana’s role continues, as authorities trying to piece together the puzzle of one of the most tragic terror attacks in India’s history.

Court Denies Tahawwur Rana Permission To Talk To Family

A Delhi court has rejected the plea of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana's request to talk to his family members over a phone call.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian citizen and former Pakistan Army captain, had argued that communicating with his family was his fundamental right.