Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Mumbai: Thane Court Acquits 33-Year-Old Woman Accused of Running Sex Racket

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted a 33-year-old woman who was accused of running a sex racket.

Digital Desk
Is Scolding a Student an Offence? Madhya Pradesh HC Delivers Big Verdict on Class 12 Student Suicide
Mumbai: Thane Court Acquits 33-Year-Old Woman Accused of Running Sex Racket | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thane: A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted a 33-year-old woman who was accused of running a sex racket.

Additional sessions judge Premal S Vithalani acquitted Sweeti Singh alias Priti Vinodsingh Bhediya of charges under section 370 (trafficking) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The copy of the order passed on February 9 was made available on Sunday.

A case was registered against Singh in September 2019 for allegedly running a prostitution racket.

The judge held that the prosecution's evidence lacked crucial police statements from the victims and the decoy, as well as their statements under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court concluded that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove the charges against the accused. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

