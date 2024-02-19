Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Mumbai: 3 booked for exploiting brick kiln workers in Thane, Nashik

Two cases have been registered against 3 persons for allegedly exploiting brick kiln workers in Thane, Nashik districts of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

nepal India hostages
Mumbai: 3 booked for exploiting brick kiln workers in Thane, Nashik | Image:Pixabay
Thane: Two cases have been registered against three persons for allegedly exploiting brick kiln workers in Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The cases were registered in Bhiwandi taluka and Nashik Rural police stations on Sunday, they said.

The first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against Jitendra Bhoir of Bhiwandi taluka and Ramdas Dhongde and his son Vikram of Kurhadegaon under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act, it was stated.

No arrests have been made in these cases so far.

Bhoir had allegedly verbally abused and exploited a couple working at his brick kiln in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, police said.

Similarly, the Dhongde father-son duo had allegedly exploited six villagers employed at their brick kiln and did not pay wages regularly, they said. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

