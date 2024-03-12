Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:16 IST
Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations
Mumbai's Curry Road station set to be rechristened as Lalbagh, paying homage to Mumbai's vibrant cultural tapestry.
New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Tuesday demanded to rename seven prominent railway stations in Mumbai. Following a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, significant changes to the nomenclature of these stations were greenlit, marking a transformative step in the city's identity.
The proposed name changes are as follows:
1. Mumbai Central - Proposed to be renamed after Jagannath Shankar Seth, commemorating the revered philanthropist's contributions to the city's growth and development.
2. Curry Road - Set to be rechristened as Lalbagh, paying homage to Mumbai's vibrant cultural tapestry.
3. Sandhurst Road- Slated for a transformation into *Dongri*, reflecting the historic neighborhood's significance in Mumbai's socio-cultural fabric.
4. Marine Lines - Proposed to be renamed Mumba Devi, celebrating the city's ancient patron goddess and symbolizing Mumbai's spiritual essence.
5. Charni Road - Set to bear the name Girgaon, evoking the neighborhood's rich history and cultural heritage.
6. Cotton Green - Scheduled for a change to Black Chowki, acknowledging the area's historical importance and maritime legacy.
7. Dockyard Road - Envisioned to be renamed Mazgaon, honoring the locality's maritime history and industrial legacy.
8. Kings Circle - Proposed to be renamed after Tirthankara Parshvanath, symbolizing the city's reverence for its religious and philosophical roots.
