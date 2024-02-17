Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked officials to finalise the site in Mumbai for a war memorial-cum-museum in honour of the armed forces, a project that has been planned to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the proposed memorial-cum-museum will highlight the glorious history, bravery and courage of the Indian armed forces.

He asked authorities to finalise the site for the project, which has been planned to mark the 75th independence year.

The CM said the work on the project should be expedited so that some portion of the monument can be opened for members of the public by August 15, 2022.

A committee of consultants and designers be formed with participation of defence personnel to decide on the nature of the museum, Thackeray said, according to the statement.

The project should include information about how soldiers guard the country against all odds, the statement said.

He said the museum should highlight the glory and military might of the armed forces.

Thackeray said bravery of soldiers and officers from Maharashtra along with military skills of 17th century warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should also be highlighted.