Updated March 10th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Ramadan 2024

Mumbai City Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for parts of south Mumbai ahead of Ramadan 2024 to be imposed from March 12.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Ramadan 2024 | Image:ramadan 2024
Mumbai: The City Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory in parts of south Mumbai ahead of the festival of Ramadan 2024. The traffic rules will be applicable from Tuesday. The traffic advisory imposed from March 12 will go on till April 11, conditioned on the time of moonsighting in India. 

The traffic diversions issued are only for the areas under the jurisdiction of Pydhonie Traffic Division of Mumbai. 

Here is the Mumbai Traffic Advisory for Ramadan 2024:

1. The traffic will be diverted from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM from March 12 to April 11, 2024.
2. All vehicles going in the north direction from Kalbadevi Road will be diverted to EM Road-Minara Masjid Junction-Left Turn -Mohammad Ali Road-Mandavi Junction-towards Bhendi Bazar to JJ Junction.
3. The vehicular traffic will remain closed on the Ibrahim Merchant Road for the duration of the advisory, from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM; from Minara Masjid to up to its Junction with Dontad street.
4. For the same amount of time, both sides of Mohammad Ali Road—from Bhendi Bazar Junction to Chakala Junction—will be off-limits for heavy and freight vehicles.
5. Parking will be banned for the same time interval on both the bounds of Mohammad Ali Road from Bhendi Bazar Junction to Chakala Junction. 
The parking is banned for distance of 50 metres on both sides of teh entrance gates of the Masjids and Dargas in the Pydhonie traffic division jurisdiction. 

Ramdadan 2024: List of Masjids and Dargahs with restrictions from March 12 to April 11:

1.     Noor Baug Junction, Masjid, Dr. Maisheri Road, Dongri
2.     Madarsa Jamatul Kuran Masjid, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Dongri
3.     Charnull Junction Masjid, Dongri
4.    Noor Masjid, Mohd. Umer Kokil Marg, Dongri
5.    Garib Nawaz (Konkani Masjid), 70, Zakaria Masjid
6.    Asif Shah Darga Masjid, 128, Shaida Marg, Dongri
7.    Khoja Shia Masjid, 65/70, Hazrat Abbas St., Palla Gali, Dongri
8.    Chatri Sarang Masjid, 26, M.E. Sarang, Dongri
9.    Borra Mulla Masjid, 89, M.E.Sarang, Dongri
10.    Jamiat-e-Gurba Ahile Hadis Masjid, 59/A, Memonwada Road
11.    Jaffer Suleman Musafir Khana Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri
12.    Central Railway Colony Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri
13.    Khojashiya Imame Ismaile Jamat Khana, 65, J.B.Shah Marg, Dongri
14.    Haji Devji Musafirkhana, Umerkhadi Cross Lane, Lal Chawl, Dongri.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

