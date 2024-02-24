Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 21:12 IST

Mumbai traffic cop stops woman about to jump into Vashi creek

A Mumbai traffic police constable saved the life of a 35-year-old woman who was attempting suicide by seeking to jump into the Vashi creek, an official said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Mumbai traffic police constable saved the life of a 35-year-old woman who was attempting suicide by seeking to jump into the Vashi creek, an official said on Tuesday.

Constable Satyanarayan Shinde, attached to the Bandra traffic police unit, was on his way to his Navi Mumbai home recently when he saw a woman standing close to the edge of the bridge over the creek in a suspicious manner.

"He stopped his car, rushed to the woman and stopped her from jumping. He then enlisted the help of two autorickshaw drivers and took the woman first to a police barricade falling in the jurisdiction of Mankhurd police, who asked him to go to Vashi police station," the official said.

Shinde called the Vashi control room and ensured the woman reached the local police station properly, where she said she was planning to end her life due to some domestic issues, the official said, adding that the woman was later reunited with her family members.

Shinde, whose statement was recorded by Vashi police in connection with the incident, said he was happy that his timely act saved the life of a woman.

"She told me she wanted to die as nothing was going right in her life. If I would have been late by a few minutes, she would have jumped into the creek," Shinde said. 

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 21:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

9 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 24 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Falls into Pond in UP's Kasganj

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Sunil Gavaskar TROLLS critics of Joe Root with cheeky question

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Class 6 Student Detained for Alleged Murder of Schoolmate

    India News36 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | Delhi's Singhu, Tikri Borders to be Partially Reopened

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo