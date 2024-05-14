Advertisement

Mumbai: A day after a 100-feet hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar area, leaving at least 14 people dead, a massive traffic was reported on the carriageway of Eastern Express Highway towards Mulund on Tuesday.

The traffic snarls were a result of the ongoing rescue and search operations which is underway on Day 2 on Tuesday. Visuals have emerged on social media platform X from traffic can be seen crawling on the highway.

The illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday, as per civic officials.

As many as 74 people were left injured in the incident.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Massive traffic jam on Eastern Express Highway towards Mulund due to the ongoing rescue operations at #Ghatkopar hoarding collapse site in Mumbai. #MumbaiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/btuIuHZKTD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar ensured stringent action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

Phansalkar visited the spot late Monday evening where he spoke to reporters and assured of action against those responsible for the incident.

In a post on his official X handle on Monday, Phansalkar said, "Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate mishap at Ghatkopar. @MumbaiPolice team is on the spot in the rescue operation. We assure citizens that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mishap."

Police has filed a case against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Pant Nagar police station, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)