Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police have modified the entry timing to the Coastal Road (Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg) as of Wednesday in order to facilitate smooth traffic flow. Every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction is the entrance point. In the meantime, the daily hours for entry and exit from Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction), Amarsons Garden, and Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. On a straight road, the speed limit is 80 km/h; in a tunnel, it is 60 km/h; and at the turning point, it is 40 km/h.

According to DCP (South Traffic), Pradnya Jedge, all cars are open to everyone, except for the banned vehicles listed below. On the designated route, it is expressly banned for drivers to stop, get out of their cars, take photos, or record videos. If such behavior is discovered, legal action will be taken.

Additionally, all kinds of heavy trucks, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (except from BEST or ST buses, passenger-carrying vehicles), and all goods carrier vehicles were subject to restricted access, according to notices issued by the city traffic police. All two-wheelers, wheelchair-accessible bikes, motorbikes, scooters, side vehicles, three-wheelers, animal-drawn carts, tangas, handcarts, and walkers are all subject to restrictions.

